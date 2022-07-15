Tata Power to skill 3,000 youths to work in renewable energy sector

-
Tata Power on Friday said it will give training to 3,000 youths this fiscal in the field of renewable industry.
The company aims to train a total of 5,000 youths by 2025 to work in the sector, Tata Power said in a statement.
"Tata Power Skill Development Institute ( TPSDI) has so far trained 1.4 lakh people across its courses both conventional and renewable energy technology. It is expanding its training initiatives to equip youth with skills for green energy jobs. The institute has planned to train around 3,000 youths in FY23 and around 5,000 by 2025," it said.
The training will be offered in solar photovoltaic for electric vehicle charging, installation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic, installation of smart meters, and home automation to promote smart and efficient energy related expertise across its six training centres at Shahad, Trombay, Vidyavihar, Maithon, Mundra, and Jojobera.
"India is making significant strides toward achieving its clean energy goals and creating a 500 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030. The Indian power industry is about to undergo a green transformation, and Tata Power is all set to drive this change through TPSDI by enabling an ecosystem that includes focused training for youth in green and smart energy technologies," a Tata Power spokesperson said in the statement.
