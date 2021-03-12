NHPC pays Rs 891 cr to govt as interim dividend for financial year 2020-21

State-owned hydropower giant on Friday said it has paid Rs 890.85 crore as an to the for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh handed over dividend payout advice to Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the ministry and NHPC, the company said in a statement.

" has paid an of Rs 890.85 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 5, 2021," it said.

The company further said it has recorded a net profit of Rs 2,829.16 crore for the nine months ended December 2020, against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 2,624.26 crore. The company had earned a net profit of Rs. 3,007.17 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

