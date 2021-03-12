NHPC pays Rs 891 cr to govt as interim dividend for financial year 2020-21

-
ALSO READ
HAL pays second interim dividend of Rs 376 cr for FY21 to government
Vedanta gains 6% as board to consider interim dividend on Saturday
Centre to receive Rs 3,056 crore dividend from Coal India: Official
Gail dips 7% from day's high as board approves buyback, interim dividend
Coal India board approves second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
-
State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on Friday said it has paid Rs 890.85 crore as an interim dividend to the Centre for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.
NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh handed over dividend payout advice to Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the ministry and NHPC, the company said in a statement.
"NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 890.85 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 5, 2021," it said.
The company further said it has recorded a net profit of Rs 2,829.16 crore for the nine months ended December 2020, against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 2,624.26 crore. The company had earned a net profit of Rs. 3,007.17 crore for the financial year 2019-20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU