NHPC seeks shareholders nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 40,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
JSW Hydro Energy to issue USD-denominated notes in overseas markets
Power Finance Corp inks pact with NHPC to finance hydro projects
ReNew Power enters hydro sector, acquires Larsen & Toubro unit
Covid-19: NHPC, IREDA vaccinate over 300 power sector employees
State-owned NHPC net profit rises 80% to Rs 464 crore in March quarter
-
State-run hydro power giant will seek its shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the annual general meeting on September 29, 2021.
The proposal to increase borrowing limit of the company from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore is listed on the agenda of the AGM, stated the notice for the AGM.
The company explained that keeping in view of fund requirements of the company due to rapid capacity addition programme, the limit of Rs 30,000 crore is required to be increased.
The tentative debt requirement for both ongoing projects and new projects up to 2031 as per CAPEX requirements will be approx. Rs 50,000 crore, which will exceed paid up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company, it added.
The NHPC is presently engaged in the construction of seven hydro-electric projects and two Solar Projects with an aggregate installed capacity of 5,999 MW which includes projects implemented through subsidiary/joint venture companies, it stated.
Further, it said that the projects having aggregate installed capacity of 10787.1 MW on consolidated basis are under clearance/approval stage.
NHPC is in rapid capacity addition mode by taking projects of different sources of energy i.e. hydro, renewables etc. These projects are to be financed in debt-equity ratio of 70:30 as per CERC norms.
The main constituents of the company's borrowings are generally in the form of bonds/ debentures, rupee term loans from banks and financial institutions, foreign currency borrowings, foreign currency bonds etc, it stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU