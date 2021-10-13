NLC India making efforts to ramp up coal output to 10 mn tonnes

-
ALSO READ
Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos fall 15.25 pc to Rs 82,305 cr in May
Asia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel
Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos fall 3% to Rs 78,379 cr in March
BSE Power index hits over 10-year high; analysts advise booking profit
Investors with $4 trn assets aim to tackle Asian firms on climate goals
-
State-owned NLC India is making efforts to ramp coal output from one of its mines in Odisha to up to 10 million tonnes per annum this year.
The company aims to increase the coal production to up to 20 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) from next year onwards, according to a regulatory filing.
In a late evening filing on Tuesday, NLC India said has taken steps to achieve the target of 6 MTPA from its original schedule of four MTPA during the current year. Considering the high demand of coal, the company is taking all out efforts to augment the coal production of Talabira Mine up to 10 MTPA for the current year and up to 20 MTPA from next year onwards.
This will not only provide fuel security to end use plants but also make available coal in the market, it added.
The coal produced is being transported to its one of the end use plant, NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd's 2 x 500 MW plant at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. This is a subsidiary of the company.
The entire generated power is catering to the requirement of Southern states and major share goes to Tamil Nadu.
Amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act on Mineral Concession Rules by the coal ministry on October 1 has enabled sale of excess coal after meeting the coal requirement of end use plant.
Accordingly, the permission from the coal ministry has been sought to sell the excess coal, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU