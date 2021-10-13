ONGC sells Dec Russian Sokol crude at highest premium since Jan 2020

JUST IN
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in December at the highest premium since January 2020, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold to European trader Mercuria at $5.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.

 

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

First Published: Wed, October 13 2021. 09:23 IST

