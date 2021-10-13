ONGC sells Dec Russian Sokol crude at highest premium since Jan 2020

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
ONGC pumps first gas from U1B deep-water well in KG basin
Three years after entry, OVL, partners relinquish Israeli oil block
OVL in talks to buy stake in Russia's Vostok, Arctic LNG-2 project
Domestic natural gas price up by over 60%: Impact and future outlook
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in December at the highest premium since January 2020, trade sources said on Wednesday.
The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold to European trader Mercuria at $5.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU