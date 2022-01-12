Kalpataru Power raises Rs 200 cr via issuing non-convertible debentures

-
ALSO READ
Investors wealth jumps Rs 2.93 trn as markets rally after 3-day decline
Religare Finvest debt recast at final stages; NBFC to reboot in January
Former Religare CEO held for siphoning off Rs 2,397 crore public money
Ex-Religare CEO sent to judicial custody in connection with fund siphoning
Beauty startup Nykaa surges to near $13-bn valuation in stock market debut
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has raised Rs 200 crore through the allotment of 2,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis.
The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, the filing added.
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited were trading at Rs 379.10 on BSE, as compared to the previous close of Rs 382.75.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU