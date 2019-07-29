North India contributes 42% to FMCG slowdown in rural areas in Q1

One of the most important markets in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is contributing the most to the ongoing slowdown in the sector. The North, including states such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, are together contributing 42 per cent to the slowdown, the latest data from Nielsen for the June quarter (Q1) shows.

In fact, rural slowdown, which Nielsen says has increased over the past few months, has been led by the North, followed by the western and eastern regions in Q1. The North contributes 31 per cent to FMCG rural sales, followed by the East ...