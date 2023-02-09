Norway wealth fund sells its remainder stakes in Adani companies

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday it has in recent weeks divested virtually all its remaining shares in belonging to India's Adani group.

"We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks," Christopher Wright, the fund's head of ESG risk monitoring, told a conference.

The fund had divested from five Adani since 2014 and at the end of 2022, it remained invested in three, including Adani Ports.

"Since year-end, we have further reduced in Adani . We have no exposure left," he said.

At the end of 2022, the Norwegian fund held shares in worth $52.7 million, a stake in Adani Total Gas worth $83.6 million and ownership in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone worth $63.4 million.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

