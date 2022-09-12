NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,909 crore to shareholders for FY22

-
ALSO READ
BHEL to supply 6 electric locomotives to NTPC for material handling ops
Bihar MLA Anant Singh gets 10 years in jail in AK-47 recovery case
State-owned GAIL declares record interim dividend of 50% for FY22
Tamil Nadu power utility signs deals for 2,900 MW power
2 thermal plants in Tamil Nadu shut as coal supply from Odisha fails
-
NTPC has paid a final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders.
The final dividend is 30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, an NTPC statement said.
With this, the total dividend paid for 2021-22 is Rs 6,787.67 crore, which is 42 per cent of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 14:27 IST