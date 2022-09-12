JUST IN
Investors left empty-handed in IndiGo block trade due to slippage
NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,909 crore to shareholders for FY22

NTPC has paid a final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC

NTPC has paid a final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 crore for 2021-22 to its shareholders.

The final dividend is 30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, an NTPC statement said.

With this, the total dividend paid for 2021-22 is Rs 6,787.67 crore, which is 42 per cent of the PAT (profit after tax) for last fiscal year.

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 14:27 IST

