NTPC produces 14.55 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Dec 2022

State-owned on Tuesday said its production increased 51 per cent year-on-year from its captive mines to 14.55 million tonne (MT) in April-December 2022.

The power giant had produced 9.65 MT of from its captive mines in the year-ago period, said in a statement.

"Coal mining division of is maintaining its growth trajectory. NTPC surpassed its earlier record with of 14.55 MT till December 2022 in this fiscal compared with 9.65 MT in the same period of the previous year," it added.

The four operational coal mines -- Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti-Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) -- have contributed to accomplish the highest-ever monthly of 22.83 lakh tonnes in December 2022.

In the third quarter, NTPC produced 5.79 MT of coal and dispatched 5.42 MT to its power plants.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power-generating company.

