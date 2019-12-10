NTPC reported 19 cases of contractor irregularities in three years

Running India’s largest power producing company, NTPC, which supplying more than a fifth of the country’s power, comes with its own challenges. One of these includes dealing with bribes, contract irregularities and forged bank guarantees.

In the last three years, found 19 such cases of irregularities in terms of contracts, according to data shared with the Lok Sabha on November 28. The details were shared in response to a query on whether there were cases of irregularities due to connivance of officials with contractors.

An email query sent to on Friday remained unanswered.

The reply to a question in Parliament shares details of these cases, and states that one of the company officials was caught red handed accepting a bribe from a contractor at its Ramagundan plant, In another case, an irregularity was found while implementing the Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan in Bihar at Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company (BRBCL), an NTPC joint venture for the Nabinagar thermal power plant.

Other irregularities listed in the Parliament reply include cases of theft of steel, corruption in land acquisition, and submission of forged bank guarantees, among others. Certain former top officials of the company have also been investigated in some of these cases.

In the land acquisition case, for instance, a case has been investigated against a former chief executive officer of BRBCL. The reply does not identify the officer. Other company officials investigated for some of these 19 irregularities included a former director of finance and a former chief vigilance officer.

Of the 19 irregularities, seven cases are under investigation by the (CBI), the data shows. In the bribe case at Ramagundan plant, Andhra Pradesh, the power ministry said, “Charges (for this case were) proved during a departmental inquiry. Charged Official (however) obtained a stay from the High Court of Efforts being made to get stay vacated.”

NTPC’s 2018-19 annual report states 110 complaints were investigated by the Vigilance department during the year, out of which 58 complaints were finalized while the remaining 52 complaints were under various stages of investigation as on March 31, 2019.

“There is a difference in irregularities when one speaks of public and private In the public sector, irregularities are mainly related to the agencies (contracts), however, for public sector it can be beyond that, sometimes at the promoter level. For public sector, the company itself is seldom involved in a fraud,” said J N Gupta, co-founder and managing director, Stakeholders Empowerment Services, a proxy advisory firm.

NTPC has also improved its efforts to curb such practices at the agency level. Moving to digital transactions, for instance, is one such step, the company’s annual report suggests. For its travel and stay reimbursements, the company has now moved to issuing SBI travel cards and online mode for hotel bill payments as vigilance measures. The company last year also put in place new guidelines to address abnormally high and low quoted rates by the agencies in corporate contracts.