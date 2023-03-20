JUST IN
Business Standard

NTPC signs agreement with IOCL to set up renewable energy projects

The JV agreement was signed in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IOCL, among others

Topics
NTPC | IOCL | renewable energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects
NTPC

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have inked pact for setting up of renewable energy projects to meet round-the-clock power requirement of IOCL refineries.

The JV agreement was signed in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IOCL, among others.

"The signing of this joint venture agreement between the two behemoths will enable NTPC Limited and IOCL to meet the government's clean energy targets in their respective core businesses," NTPC said in a statement on Monday.

NTPC Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, NGEL, has set an ambitious target of building a renewable generation portfolio of 60 GW over the next decade to aggressively pursue its green energy business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 21:31 IST

