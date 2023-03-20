NTPC signs agreement with IOCL to set up renewable energy projects

Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have inked pact for setting up of projects to meet round-the-clock power requirement of refineries.

The JV agreement was signed in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Limited and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IOCL, among others.

"The signing of this joint venture agreement between the two behemoths will enable Limited and to meet the government's clean energy targets in their respective core businesses," NTPC said in a statement on Monday.

NTPC Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, NGEL, has set an ambitious target of building a renewable generation portfolio of 60 GW over the next decade to aggressively pursue its green energy business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)