Number of recognised startups rises to 86,713 in Dec 2022 from 445 in 2016

As many as 86,713 startups have been recognised by the government as on December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
These startups are eligible to avail fiscal incentives under the Startup India action plan of the government.
"As a result of sustained government efforts, the number of recognized startups has increased from 445 in 2016 to 86,713 in 2022 (as on December 31, 2022)," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
In a separate reply, he said in the UT of Ladakh, 1,006 industrial units have been established with total investment of Rs 122.71 crore after bifurcation of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state.
On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir has received investment proposals worth Rs 26,650.49 crore.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:49 IST
