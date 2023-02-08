JUST IN
Number of recognised startups rises to 86,713 in Dec 2022 from 445 in 2016
Tech Mahindra to open its first data, AI and cloud centre in Saudi Arabia
Filling Big Tech shoes: Game begins for India's tryst with mass app economy
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
Bharti Airtel targets top 150 cities and towns for 5G subscriber expansion
Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps
Citing profitability, cybersecurity firm Secureworks lays off 9% of staff
Govt asks Irda & insurance cos to address concerns to reduce consumer cases
Hero Electric partners with Dhoot Transmission for wiring harness solutions
Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing browser now available for public use
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tech Mahindra to open its first data, AI and cloud centre in Saudi Arabia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Number of recognised startups rises to 86,713 in Dec 2022 from 445 in 2016

As many as 86,713 startups have been recognised by the government as on December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday

Topics
Startup India | startups in India | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

startups

As many as 86,713 startups have been recognised by the government as on December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

These startups are eligible to avail fiscal incentives under the Startup India action plan of the government.

"As a result of sustained government efforts, the number of recognized startups has increased from 445 in 2016 to 86,713 in 2022 (as on December 31, 2022)," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said in the UT of Ladakh, 1,006 industrial units have been established with total investment of Rs 122.71 crore after bifurcation of erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state.

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir has received investment proposals worth Rs 26,650.49 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startup India

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.