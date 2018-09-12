Nykaa signs Janhvi Kapoor as brand endorser, move to step up the buzz

Six years into its launch, Falguni Nayar’s beauty e-commerce portal Nykaa has brought on board its first brand ambassador. The beauty retailer has hired actor Janhvi Kapoor, who made her film debut in July this year, as the face of the make-up line under its private label Nykaa Cosmetics.

This is Kapoor’s first endorsement deal, but the company and the actor’s team refused to divulge the signing amount. Industry sources say it could be anywhere between Rs 5-10 million. For Nykaa, Kapoor brings a fresh face that has been in the news recently into the fold and for ...