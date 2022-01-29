Oberoi Realty net profit rises 63% at Rs 467.53 crore in Dec quarter

Mumbai-based Ltd on Friday reported a 63 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 467.53 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 286.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 846.19 crore during October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 837.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 814.74 crore in the April-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 452.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total income increased to Rs 1,909.48 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year from Rs 1,289.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

