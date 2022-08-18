JUST IN
Office space leasing more than doubles in July across 7 cities: JLL India
Amid demand for SUVs, Maruti launches new generation of small car Alto K10
Tata's RE arm raises Rs 2k cr by issuing shares to BlackRock-backed firm
Lupin receives USFDA nod for rufinamide tablets to treat seizures
Maruti Suzuki aims to win over SUV buyers with enhanced version of Alto
Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from Bengaluru transport corp
SpiceJet, Credit Suisse AG resolve financial dispute, inform SC
Lenders agree to RNTL-Reliance Industries' takeover deal: Report
Dunzo Daily to increase delivery time and reduce distance: Report
Apple to release new iPhones, Watch Series 8 in early September
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Amid demand for SUVs, Maruti launches new generation of small car Alto K10
Business Standard

Office space leasing more than doubles in July across 7 cities: JLL India

Total office space leasing in July jumped over twofold annually across seven cities to 8.8 million square feet, according to JLL India.

Topics
JLL India | JLL | Office space leasing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JLL
JLL

Total office space leasing in July jumped over twofold annually across seven cities to 8.8 million square feet, according to JLL India.

Real estate consultant JLL India in its 'Aggregate Monthly Office Lease Tracker' said the total leasing stood at 3.9 million square feet in July last year and 5.8 million square feet in the previous month.

The aggregate market leasing activity refers to lease transactions for all grades or types of office buildings in the top seven cities (Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata), including confirmed pre-commitments and term renewals.

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR remained the top three cities with a cumulative share of 85 per cent in the July 2022 monthly leasing activity tracker.

"Around 2.27 million square feet of the aggregate monthly leasing activity was on account of renewals, highlighting the long-term occupier confidence in India and the physical workplace being central to the evolving portfolio strategies," the report said.

Tech occupiers were key drivers of the aggregate market leasing activity in July 2022 with an overwhelming 53 per cent share. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) had a share of 18 per cent.

The demand for office space has improved with the opening of offices after the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 and 2021 calendar years, office space leasing was badly impacted because of the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on JLL India

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 16:19 IST

`
.