Indian real estate attracts $63 bn investment since 2006, says JLL India

-
ALSO READ
Hotels clock 100% YoY growth in RevPar in last qtr of Calendar 2021: JLL
India vs England Women's World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather report of Dharamsala
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
-
Indian real estate has attracted USD 62.8 billion (approximately Rs 4.81 lakh crore) of institutional investment since 2006, driven by series of reforms in the sector, according to property consultant JLL India.
"The series of reforms that started in 2014 led to increased capital flows over the years. Out of the total Institutional investment of USD 62.8 billion from 2006 to March 2022, 58 per cent was received from 2015 onwards," the consultant said in a statement.
The key reforms like the introduction of REITs in 2014, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) in 2016, the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, GST, and the progressive relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms over the years led to improved transparency, accountability, professional management, and development of markets for smoother entry and exit of capital.
The positive impact of the reforms resulted in investments to the tune of USD 36.7 billion flowing into Indian real estate from 2015 to Q1 of 2022 calendar year, it said.
"Deal flow currently looks very healthy, with USD 943 million transacted in Q1 and with several large deals in the pipeline we expect 2022 investment volumes to be at par with 2018 and 2019 (pre covid) levels," said Lata Pillai, Managing Director and Head, Capital Markets, India, JLL.
Data centre and warehousing would remain sectors to watch out for as many hands chasing few opportunities will lead to competitive pricing and compressing cap rates, she added.
"The lifting of restrictions led to a pick-up in investment momentum during Q1 2022. This quarter saw a 41 per cent jump in institutional investments over Q4 2021," Pillai said.
While domestic capital chased deals in the residential sector, foreign investors were largely seen focusing on commercial assets, she said.
"Healthy leasing momentum has brought back-office demand with investors entering JVs/ development partnerships. Retail also continued to see good traction with some opportunistic deals in the market," Pillai said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU