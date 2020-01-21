JUST IN
Business Standard

Oil India plans to move TDSAT over Rs 48,000-crore DoT demand notice

Following SC ruling that non-telecom revenues should be included for considering payments of government dues, the telecom department has asked OIL to pay Rs 48,000 crore

BS Reporter 

Oil India, Oil India plant
Oil India plant. Photo: http://www.oil-india.com

The telecom department has slapped a Rs 48,000-crore demand notice on Oil India (OIL) in past statutory dues, an order which OIL plans to challenge at the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT). Following a SC ruling that non-telecom revenues should be included for considering payments of government dues, the telecom department has asked OIL to pay Rs 48,000 crore.

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 00:49 IST

