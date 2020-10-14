Oil PSUs to float online portal to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign

-
ALSO READ
Govt slashes natural gas price by 25% to $1.79, rate now lowest on record
Covid-19 restrictions to shave off 18% of ONGC capex for FY21: Executive
Govt mulls domestic gas floor price system to protect explorers' margin
Spending 50% of capex target by September: An uphill task for PSUs
In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%
-
Public sector oil companies such as IOC and ONGC will launch a portal to provide information on their capital goods requirements to domestic industry in line with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.
The portal "aims to highlight the capital goods requirement of oil and gas majors besides the items related to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO)," an Indian Oil Corp (IOC) press release said here.
It will provide opportunities to new entrepreneurs and existing manufacturers to invest and expand their manufacturing base in India.
"This portal shall also provide real-time data, along with visual indicators in the form of graphs and charts, to facilitate decision making for the apex management and other stakeholders," it said.
For this, a special Task Force, under the leadership of the Oil Secretary has been formed.
The Taskforce comprises the heads of various oil and gas PSUs such as IOC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Engineers India Ltd, GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, as well as private refiners.
Engineers India Limited will be leading the development of this portal from concept to commissioning under the guidance of this task force, it said.
The development of the portal is being monitored and reviewed regularly by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who at a review on Wednesday said the proposed portal should provide information on procurements made from micro/small enterprises or from SC/ST/women entrepreneurs.
He emphasized the need to develop the portal on a war footing basis to further the cause of a self-reliant India, the statement said.
"Our main purpose is to make our contractors dream big and contribute towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat", said Tarun Kapoor, Oil Secretary, during a separate webinar for contractors of oil and gas PSUs.
The webinar highlighted the features of a dedicated web portal for the Vendors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU