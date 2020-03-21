Ola offers income protection for driver partners, Covid-19 infected staff

Ride-hailing giant has said that the company would cover any loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus). This offering will be applicable for all its driver-partners in the country across categories including Bike, Auto, Ola Rentals and Outstation.

All eligible Ola driver-partners and their spouses will be covered by a floater sum of Rs 30,000 under which they can receive a compensation of Rs 1000 per day for a maximum of 21 days for an individual, from the date of a positive diagnosis for Covid- 19. This will include hospital as well as home quarantine prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner, as approved by the Government norms from time to time, the Bengaluru-based company said. Drivers can make a claim for this compensation for themselves and (or) their spouse by providing appropriate medical documents.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 poses a risk of impacting the health and livelihoods of millions across the country including that of our driver-partners and their families,” said Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and head of communications, Ola. “Through our tailored insurance offering, we are able to help driver-partners and their spouses, through assured financial support if they are diagnosed with Covid-19."

The company has also partnered with a leading online doctor consultation app, Mfine, to provide free medical help for driver-partners and their family members. Every driver-partner can unlock three free doctor consultations through the Mfine platform which they can avail for themselves or their family members with a special code.

Home services marketplace Urban Company has also rolled out Covid-19 health insurance and income protection cover for all its 30,000 service professionals active on its platform. Under this new insurance cover, service professionals are offered a hospitalisation cover of up to Rs 25,000 and income protection cover of up to Rs 14,000 in the event of hospitalisation due to positive diagnosis of This health insurance and income protection plan are in addition to the existing life, accidental and health insurance plans provided by Urban Company to its professionals.

“These are unprecedented times and we want to stand by our partners. Additionally, we are training our service partners on how to maintain hygiene, the right technique of washing their hands, and the use of respiratory masks and gloves,” said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder, Urban Company.

Urban Company will extend insurance coverage to all the service professionals across all the 18 cities in India where it is present.