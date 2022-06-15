'One of the largest sporting destinations': Viacom18 on bagging IPL rights

-
ALSO READ
IPL e-auction day 2: Disney Star, Viacom18 bag media rights for 2023-27
BCCI spells terms for IPL media rights, sets base price at Rs 32,890 cr
Entertainment network Viacom18 launches dedicated sports channel Sports18
Top Headlines: IPL media rights & Viacom18, CBDT on cross-border disputes
Mukesh Ambani's consumer empire gets a cricket spin with IPL digital rights
-
Reliance Industries-backed Viacom18 on Wednesday said its platforms have become one of the largest sporting destinations in India following the acquisition of digital rights of IPL for the seasons from 2023 to 2027.
On Tuesday, BCCI had announced that India digital rights for IPL were acquired for Rs 20,500 crore by Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C by paying Rs 2,991 crore more.
The cricked board had fetched a whopping Rs 48,390 crore (USD 6.20 billion) through IPL media rights for a five-year period, starting 2023.
Disney Star had retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game).
"After bagging a slew of sporting rights in soccer (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue1), badminton, tennis and basketball (NBA), this is the first major foray of Viacom18 into cricket," the company said in a statement.
It further said, "The IPL rights make Viacom18 and its platforms one of the largest sporting destinations in the country."
Reliance Industries Ltd Director Nita Ambani said, "Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, which is why we are proud to be deepening our association with this great game and this wonderful league."
She further said, "Just like with everything we do, our mission is to take the joyful experience of IPL to cricket fans wherever they are - in every part of our country and around the world."
With these IPL rights, Viacom18 said it will be able to take India's biggest sporting event to every nook and corner of the country.
It will make IPL available to every Indian in every part of India, including the 60 million FreeDish homes which today are not able to access this popular content, the statement said.
Viacom18 is a strategic collaboration between TV18 and Paramount Global. It has entered into a strategic partnership transaction with Bodhi Tree Systems (a platform of Lupa Systems of James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, ex-Chairman and CEO of Star India and the former President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific).
Viacom18 said it has demonstrated that it is building the digital platforms of the future while continuing to strengthen traditional television broadcasting.
It has state-of-the-art digital expertise to provide the best possible user experience to hundreds of millions of Indian and global consumers, the company added.
Winning the IPL digital rights "will be an exceptional opportunity for advertisers to reach a larger, younger, more relevant and highly-engaged audience", it said, adding, "the targeting opportunities because of Viacom18's strategic partnership with Jio will be unparalleled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU