BCCI spells terms for IPL media rights, sets base price at Rs 32,890 cr

India’s cricket board has set a combined base price of Rs 32,890 crore for the media rights of the (IPL) under four packages, seeking to double the amount from the last five-year rights cycle ending in 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in the previous cycle, sold media rights for Rs 16,348 crore. This year’s season has 10 teams—two more than last year—and 74 matches. The board seeks to garner Rs 100 crore per match, the Economic Times reported.

Media network Star India paid Rs 16,347.5 crore in 2017 to win media rights for five years, competing in a consolidated bid. This time there will be four categories and interested parties have to bid separately for each.

The first category, with a base price of Rs 49 crore per game, is for television rights in the Indian subcontinent, The New Indian Express website quoted an IPL governing council member as saying.

The television rights base price means each season will bring the at least Rs 3,626 crore. For a five-year period, it comes to Rs 18,130 crore. Category II is for digital rights, which has a base price of Rs 33 crore per game.