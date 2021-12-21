Oriental Insurance Co categorised as public shareholder in Axis Bank

on Tuesday said The has been categorised to public category from promoter category in the bank.

In October, applications were made to BSE and NSE for reclassification of The New Oriental Insurance Co to public category from promoter category.

"In this regard...BSE and NSE vide their respective letters dated December 20, 2021, have granted their approval for the reclassification of the aforementioned promoter to public category from promoter category," said in a regulatory filing.

As per the shareholding pattern, The Oriental Insurance Co Ltd held 0.17 per cent stake in as on September 30, 2021.

Stock of Axis Bank traded at Rs 676.10 apiece on BSE, up by 0.19 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)