OSlash raises $5 mn in funding round valuing SAAS start-up at $50 mn

OSlash, which builds software for sharing information in workplaces, has raised $5 million in a post-seed round that valued the SAAS start-up at $50 million.

More than 40 start-up operators, including Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), and Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round), participated in the funding.

This is the company’s second fundraise, even before hitting the Series A milestone. It had raised $2.5 million in its seed funding round in September 2021 from Accel Partners and several prominent angel investors.

Led by co-founders Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash plans to deploy the fresh funds to set up hiring in USA & Europe and grow its universal search tool that pulls together information from disparate applications.

“It’s great to have onboard top executives from we love. Their expertise in SaaS definitely lends itself to a better product for everyone,” said OSlash CEO Ankit Pansari.

“With web applications becoming commonplace, everyone is constantly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information scattered across different applications. There’s an urgent need for a better way to navigate and share work. In the coming months, we want to thrive on the great shift in where work happens – whether it’s hybrid, remote, or meta.”

OSlash is used by more than 3,000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch.

“The power to index links and retrieve information quickly is crucial for organisations that want to scale. I'm excited for OSlash to become the de-facto way employees at every company keep information at their fingertips,” said Kevin Weil, an early investor at OSlash and a former product head at Instagram and Twitter.

OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables employees to access the right information in a fraction of a second.