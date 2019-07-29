Our aim is to be a global leader in biosimilars biz: Biocon Biologics CEO

Biocon Biologics, being carved out as a subsidiary of Biocon, plans a slew of launches in insulin and oncology space during the second half of this financial year. Its newly appointed CEO CHRISTIANE HAMACHER tells Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Debasis Mohapatra that biologics' contribution to Biocon's revenue is likely to see an uptick.

Edited excerpts: Biocon reported good Q1 numbers with doubling of revenue from biologics, which now accounts for 32 per cent of your total revenue. How do you see the road ahead? We are looking for more contribution of biologics to Biocon group ...