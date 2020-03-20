Our exports to Europe are seeing a challenge: Sameer Nagpal, Dalmia-OCL CEO

As battles the impact of the Novel (COVID-19) scare, Dalmia-OCL, the country’s second largest refractory maker is relatively protected owing to the industrialised nature of its products. However, the company faces challenge in exports to Europe, stemming from supply chain disruptions. Sameer Nagpal, chief executive officer of Dalmia OCL opens up on the demand scenario post COVID-19, outlook on cement and steel industries- its major customers and the company’s plans for acquisitions, plant ramp-ups and Capex infusion. Excerpts of an edited interview by Jayajit Dash:

Q. How has the scare impacted your refractory business?

-In refractories, the raw material supply chain is very much dependent on China. There have been some minor disruptions but not any major impact that we have experienced on the supply chain side.

Q. If the crisis (COVID-19) perpetuates, do you foresee any demand slump or consumption slowdown?

Our customers are mainly in the industrial segment- steel and cement makers. If they ramp down their production due to workers not turning up or because of restrictions imposed by the government, then there could be some impact. But at this point of time, we don’t see any impact.

Q. How will your product prices be affected in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis?

We believe that steel production will continue and so will cement. But the cycle of ramping up and down of these industries is something difficult to predict. If there is a slowdown at all, we expect it to be temporary- to last for a few weeks or at best a couple of months. We hope that it is not going to have any major impact.

Q. What is the anticipated impact on exports?

We export around 10 per cent of our production. And, we have a plant in operations in Germany. If there is a government imposed lockdown on intra city people movement, our production may get impacted. Our exports to Europe are seeing a challenge primarily because of supply chain disruptions. In Europe, there is a little challenge.

However, in other parts of the world, we are not witnessing any challenge. We are somewhat protected by the industrialised nature of our products.

Q. On your core operations, do you see the scope of ramp up and infusion of Capex?

If we don’t factor in Coronavirus, our production in India will continue to be ramped up. All our plants are going through some stage of upgradation. Our strategies are centred on both organic and inorganic growth. We are planning for Capex and improvement at our existing plant facilities. At this stage, we are not planning any greenfield projects. We are looking at acquisitions in Europe. Last year, we acquired a plant in Germany.

Q. What is your outlook on cement demand and prices for the next fiscal?

Cement sector is our customer. We track it only from the point of view of how production is shaping up. We see production at more or less similar levels. A lot more projects may be announced. We expect the cement to go for brownfield expansion.

Q. What is your outlook on refractory business?

Dalmia-OCL is the second largest refractory maker in India. We have introduced new models in our production processes and services to the customers. We have brought in capabilities from Europe. We expect to grow at 17-18 per cent in FY20, outpacing the industry average of six per cent growth.