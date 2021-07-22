PAG inks pact to acquire controlling stake in Acme for $145 mn

-
ALSO READ
PAG to invest Rs 1,054 cr for majority stake in contract manufacturing firm
ACME Solar plans to invest $2.5 billion in Oman green ammonia unit
ACME Solar to sell 50% stake in 900 Mw solar plant to Norway's Scatec
ACME joins hand with UNSOPS & IFU for 250 MW solar project
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
-
Asia-focused private equity firm PAG on Thursday said it has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Acme Formulation Pvt Ltd (Acme) for USD 145 million (around Rs 1,054 crore).
Acme is a leading contract development and manufacturing outsourcing (CDMO) company with a focus on complex pharmaceutical products, PAG said in a statement.
Viral Shah, the founder of Acme, will retain a significant minority stake in the company and continue as Managing Director and CEO, it added.
"Acme has a great reputation for high-quality manufacturing, as well as leading presence in attractive markets including sterile injectables. We are excited to partner with Acme's inspiring founder Viral to further accelerate the company's growth," Nikhil Srivastava, Partner and Managing Director, Head of India private equity at PAG said.
"PAG, with its strong track record in pharmaceutical investments, is the ideal partner to help Acme grow even further in the years ahead," Shah said.
Acme focuses on products such as sterile injectables, hormones, and other complex oral solid formulations. It exports to more than 40 countries and is a trusted partner for some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU