Page Industries to continue clocking 20% top line growth, expect analysts

With the interim Budget providing a boost to the consumer sector, the stock of Page Industries rose 3 per cent in three sessions, versus a mere 0.2 per cent rise in the Nifty India Consumption index. The stock saw some profit-booking thereafter and fell 1.7 per cent to Rs 23,964.5 apiece on Thursday, despite its December quarter results indicating a rebound in financial performance.

Analysts are, however, positive and see the correction as an opportunity for investors. After two quarters of dismal performance, the Indian maker of Jockey men’s and women’s innerwear ...