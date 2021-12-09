Pandemic-hit 2021 sees top Indian cos' valuation rise 68%: Hurun report

-
ALSO READ
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
M-cap of Tata Consultancy Services goes past Rs 14 trillion mark
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Top Indian companies by valuation saw their networth rise by 68 per cent this year despite the pandemic, which has otherwise had a disastrous impact on small businesses and normal life, a report said on Thursday.
The Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list's overall networth stands at Rs 228 lakh crore or USD 3 trillion (higher than India's GDP), and it has 200 companies whose valuation doubled during the year.
The list is led by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries with a valuation of Rs 16.7 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 13.1 lakh crore) and HDFC Bank (Rs 9.1 lakh crore).
In the unlisted space, vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) is valued the highest at Rs 1.8 lakh crore. The pandemic year saw the Pune-based company's valuation surge by 127 per cent.
The companies come from 43 cities across the country, and the financial capital Mumbai leads with 167 entrants, followed by Bengaluru at 52 and Chennai at 38.
From a sectoral perspective, financial services leads with 77 names in the list, followed by healthcare at 64.
The total sales of these companies stood at Rs 58 lakh crore, accounting for 26 per cent of the Indian GDP. The overall employment in this list, which excludes state-run enterprises, is 69 lakh people or 1.5 per cent of the overall workforce.
When it comes to startups, the list said 11 per cent of the featuring companies are less than 10 years old, led by Mensa Brands, Apna, CRED and BharatPe.
Amitabh Chaudhry, the managing director and chief executive of Axis Bank, the promoter of the wealth management platform Burgundy, said while the internet and e-commerce based companies have raised money at high valuations, very soon they will have to show cash flows, failing which there can be value erosion in them.
Companies in the list contributed Rs 1.9 lakh crore or 62 per cent of the overall corporate income tax collection in FY21, as per a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU