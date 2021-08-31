M-cap of Tata Consultancy Services goes past Rs 14 trillion mark

-
ALSO READ
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Govt challenges Panna-Mukta field arbitration before English High Court
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
India's new LNG plant starts next year, to boost import capacity by 12%
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
-
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services has breached the Rs 14 lakh crore mark, becoming the second company after Reliance Industries Limited to achieve this milestone.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 2.30 per cent to close at Rs 3,786.55 on the BSE on Tuesday.
During the day, it climbed 2.74 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,802.95.
With the gain in the share price, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services, the second most valuable firm after Reliance Industries Limited, rose to Rs 14,00,664.30 crore at the close of trade.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services had on August 17 raced past the Rs 13 lakh crore mark.
The IT major had in January this year breached the Rs 12 lakh crore market valuation mark.
Reliance Industries Limited is the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 14,32,270.38 crore.
So far this year, Tata Consultancy Services shares have gained nearly 32 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU