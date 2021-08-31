M-cap of Tata Consultancy Services goes past Rs 14 trillion mark

The of has breached the Rs 14 lakh crore mark, becoming the second company after Limited to achieve this milestone.

Shares of (TCS) jumped 2.30 per cent to close at Rs 3,786.55 on the BSE on Tuesday.

During the day, it climbed 2.74 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,802.95.

With the gain in the share price, the (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services, the second most valuable firm after Limited, rose to Rs 14,00,664.30 crore at the close of trade.

The of had on August 17 raced past the Rs 13 lakh crore mark.

The IT major had in January this year breached the Rs 12 lakh crore mark.

Limited is the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 14,32,270.38 crore.

So far this year, Tata Consultancy Services shares have gained nearly 32 per cent.

