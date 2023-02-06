JUST IN
Pawan Hans to launch helicopter services on 6 routes in Assam this week

Pawan Hans will launch helicopter services on six routes in Assam on February 8

Topics
Pawan Hans | Assam | Helicopters

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pawan Hans
Pawan Hans

Pawan Hans will launch helicopter services on six routes in Assam on February 8.

These routes will be launched under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

Pawan Hans has been awarded 86 routes under the scheme in six states.

According to an official release on Monday, the company will provide connectivity on "Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh" network in the first phase.

"Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in the state of Arunanchal Pradesh," it said.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 23:20 IST

