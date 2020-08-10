Pay hike, allowances for contract workers in wage deal with NLC India

Ltd, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, today signed a wage settlement agreement with contract workers.

This settlement was based on the MOU entered by the parties on February 26, 2020. The settlement offers an increase in monthly wages ranging from Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,000 apart from various other allowances like Housing Assistance, Washing Allowances, Canteen Allowances and two sets of uniform.





ALSO READ: E-auction for commercial coal mines likely in October, results in November

The settlement will be in force till December 31, 2026 and will benefit some 14,000 contract workmen engaged in various units of NLCIL in Neyveli. The deal offers increase in wages from January 1, 2020

The settlement for wage and other benefits to the Contract Workmen was signed between the Contractor Employers and representatives of recognised Trade Unions (CITU & LPF) and other Trade Unions representing Contract Workmen on Monday.