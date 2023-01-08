JUST IN
Business Standard

Paytm Payments Bank appoints Surinder Chawla as MD, CEO post RBI nod

Before joining PPBL, Chawla was working with RBL Bank, where he served as Head - Branch Banking and focused on expanding the CASA base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

Paytm Payments Bank has received banking regulator RBI's nod to appoint Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The RBI, however, continues to bar Paytm Payments Bank from on-boarding new customers.

"Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has appointed veteran banker Mr. Surinder Chawla as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," the statement said.

Before joining PPBL, Chawla was working with RBL Bank, where he served as Head - Branch Banking and focused on expanding the CASA base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels.

"I am pleased to welcome Surinder to Paytm Payments Bank to drive our unwavering commitment to deepening financial inclusion and offering an exceptional mobile-first banking experience in India," PPBL Chairman Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:56 IST

