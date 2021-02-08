Paytm eyes Rs 3,000 cr enterprise bill payment transactions by FY21-end

-
Paytm on Monday announced that its Enterprise Bill Payment System (EBPS), a part of Paytm Payouts, is expected to cross Rs 3,000 crore in transactions by FY21-end.
EBPS enables businesses to manage and pay all their utility bills generated across a large number of business locations on a single unified platform, Paytm said in a statement.
"Paytm Payouts' Enterprise Bill Payment System aims at Rs 3,000 crores in transactions by the end of FY'21," it added.
EBPS is an integrated utility bill management service for businesses, enabling companies to monitor all the bills of their shops, offices, and warehouses.
Saloni Malhotra, Vice President of Paytm, said, "Instead of spending their time and effort on the exercise of managing bill payments, EBPS offers companies the chance to cut costs and focus on their business growth. We expect this service to process Rs 3,000 crore worth of utility bills paid by companies in the current financial year".
