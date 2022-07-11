Paytm's lending business achieves ARR of over Rs 24,000 cr in June

Payments and financial services firm said that its lending and disbursements through its platform has touched an annualised run rate of over ₹24,000 crore in June.

The number of disbursed through our platform grew 492 per cent y-o-y to 8.5 million in the quarter ending June 2022, while the value of disbursed grew 779 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5,554 crore ($703 million).

The company also stated that Super App is seeing ramp up in user engagement, with the average monthly transacting users (MTU) for the quarter ending June 2022 at 74.8 million, registering a growth of 49% Y-o-Y. For the month of June alone, the MTU stood at 75.9 million

“The rapid growth of our lending products brings us an attractive profit pool. We are also seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular,” said the company in a regulatory filing.

The total merchant GMV processed through its platform for the quarter ending June 2022 aggregated to approximately Rs 2.96 lakh crore ($37 billion), marking a y-o-y growth of 101%.

“We continue to strengthen our leadership in offline payments, with deployment of 3.8 million devices at merchant stores across the country. The strong adoption of devices also has a correlation with the rise in merchants eligible for loans from our platform,” said the company.

The company’s stock price touched an intraday high of Rs 718.95 per share, up 2.83 per cent from the previous close. The company’s share closed at Rs 709.35 per share up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.