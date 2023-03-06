JUST IN
DOMS buys 30% stake in Delhi-based toy maker Clap Joy for undisclosed sum
Paytm, Andhra govt tie up on financial inclusion, health and cyber security

Andhra depts will be empowered to accept digital payments from citizens and businesses. Toll plazas would accept payments digitally under a proposal from the company

Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

Paytm

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, said on the sidelines of the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday that it has signed an MoU with the state government in the areas of industrial development, financial Inclusion, public health, cyber security and prevention of financial Frauds.

In sync with its mission of bringing half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy, Paytm plans to empower merchants, street vendors and Chiru Vyaparulu to accept digital payments and give them access to loans on its lending partners. E-government services will be accessible to all users of the payment app. Andhra government departments will be empowered to accept digital payments from citizens and businesses. Toll plazas across the state would accept payments digitally under a proposal from the company.

Under the forthcoming Unified Health Interface (UHI) programme, Paytm proposed to collaborate with the state health authority to facilitate seamless OPD appointment bookings at government and private hospitals. As part of its commitment to promote safe and secure digital payments, Paytm plans to conduct cyber security training for Andhra police personnel and launch a joint campaign to raise awareness of best practices among citizens, particularly those residing in non-urban areas.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, said, “We are fully committed to driving financial inclusion at the last mile and this partnership is a step in that direction. We will continue to empower the people of Andhra Pradesh by enabling lakhs of small businesses with mobile payments and access to various financial services.”

The agreement was signed in the presence of Saurabh Gaur, Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm founder, MD and CEO.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 18:29 IST

