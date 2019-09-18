PC maker Lenovo India entering end-to-end IT solutions business

PC maker India on Tuesday said it was expanding its business into end-to-end IT solutions for enterprises.

The company, which is number one PC and tablet seller in India, said it would start providing internet of things (IoT) solutions also, apart from the existing business of personal computers. “We are moving from a device company to a device-plus-solution firm. Our current sales team cannot handle this. We have onboarded two new people for the new vertical and will gradually build the team. We are not looking to bag 100 deals but we are looking for few installations to prove ourself to begin with," India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rahul Agarwal said.

The company has now divided its business in three segments — smarter devices, smart workplace and smarter businesses. “New leg, smarter businesses, has nothing to do with PCs (personal computers). They will provide vertical solutions. Under this, we will offer an end-to-end solution. This will be solution-centric approach,” Agarwal said.

The company has started expansion on the similar lines in some of the leading markets, including the US, China, Germany and some other parts of Europe.

He said will now approach manufacturing and give them technology solutions to improve efficiency.