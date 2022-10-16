JUST IN
Smart protein market could reach $4.2 billion by 2030: Deloitte study
Start-ups tap venture debt to stay afloat amid funding winter, say experts
The multi-faceted promise: 5G adoption by enterprises set to pick up pace
Office space leasing activity up 66% YoY in Jan-Sept of 2022: CBRE report
India may attract $475 bn in FDI over next five years: CII-EY survey
Tata A&D looks to make mark in DefExpo, eyes mega tender for combat planes
Fino Payments discussing SFB transition internally: MD & CEO Rishi Gupta
Family feud: Kirloskar Brothers Ltd refutes charges of mis-utilising funds
Channelling tech talent: IT majors face headwinds, may cut hiring in India
Tata Electronics shifts to hiring mode in Tamil Nadu; to add 10-15% staff
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Smart protein market could reach $4.2 billion by 2030: Deloitte study
Business Standard

PE investments in realty dip 25% in 2022 on inflation, interest rate spike

In terms of average transaction size, the sector saw average deals of $191 million in 9M 2022, up 53% over $125 mn in the same period in 2021

Topics
Real estate stocks | Realty

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

private equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC
The report says the office sector remains the frontrunner during 9M 2022, cornering 55 per cent of PE investments

Rising inflation, higher interest rates, and geopolitical unrest led to a spike in volatility and a slowdown in private equity (PE) transactions in 2022. The Indian real estate sector received PE investments amounting to $4.2 billion across the office, warehousing, residential and retail sectors in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, according to Knight frank’s latest report.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Real estate stocks

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.