Business Standard

PepsiCo plans to expand operation in Hyderabad, to add 1,200 workers

American multinational food company PepsiCo is planning to expand its operation in Hyderabad and add 1,200 employees within the next one and half years

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

American multinational food company PepsiCo is planning to expand its operation in Hyderabad and add 1,200 employees within the next one and half years.

The Global Business Services Center of PepsiCo which started with 250 people in 2019 has become 2,800 strong now. With the expansion, the headcount will grow to 4,000.

This was announced by the company on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Roberto Azevedo, EVP Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo, met Telangana's minister for industries and commerce at Telangana Pavilion and discussed the company's expansion plans in the state.

Minister KTR expressed happiness over the rapid growth of the PepsiCo's Global Business Services Center in Hyderabad and assured that the state government will extend all possible cooperation for all future investments of the company.

PesiCo GBS is currently delivering critical products and solutions for company operations and digitalising HR, and Financial Services of the company.

PepsiCo is keen to participate in sustainability initiatives in partnership with the Government of Telangana including improving water efficiency, recycling and reuse of plastics, according to a statement from the minister's office in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the manufacturing opportunities for popular PepsiCo food products in Telangana state were also discussed.

IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Invest Telangana were present during the meeting.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 15:05 IST

