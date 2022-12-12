PepsiCo India Holding FY22 profit declines 76.2%, revenue up by 21.6%

Food and beverage major India Holdings Pvt Ltd's consolidated profit for FY22 declined 76.25 per cent to Rs 41.63 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 21.61 per cent to Rs 6,385.80 crore.

According to the financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler, the company, which is not a publicly listed entity, had posted a total profit of Rs 175.30 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs 5,250.96 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021.

India Holdings' other income in FY22 was down 27 per cent at Rs 82.34 crore.

While the total income of the company, which owns popular brands such as Pepsi, Lay's, Kurkure and Tropicana was up 20.58 per cent to Rs 6,468.14 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Responding to PTI's query, a India spokesperson said despite inflation, it witnessed strong double-digit growth both in revenue from operations and volume across its product portfolio for FY22.

"In addition, the company delivered a fifth straight year of profit and witnessed an increase in EBIDTA, despite the challenging operating environment and macroeconomic headwinds," the spokesperson said.

Pepsico India Holdings' total tax expense was also up 58.32 per cent to Rs 36.89 crore in FY22, while total expenses were at Rs 6,389.62 crore, up 23.7 per cent.

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest MNC food and beverage businesses in the country.

Its revenue from the beverages segment was up 10.61 per cent to Rs 1,014 crore in FY22.

While its snacks segment business was up almost 24 per cent to Rs 5,371.80 crore.

During FY22, PepsiCo India Holding's export revenue were at Rs 106.14 crore, up 2.58 per cent. It was at Rs 103.47 crore a year ago.

PepsiCo India Holding, through its subsidiaries, manufactures package bottles, snack foods, mineral water, beverages and fruit products.

In FY22, the company continued to invest in both customer-facing activations and building capacity for future growth.

"This is reflected in the increase in advertisement and marketing spends, depreciation and investment in capacity," a PepsiCo India spokesperson said.

Looking ahead, PepsiCo India is "strongly poised" to tap into the growing consumer demand as it continues to invest in the country, diversify products to cater to the changing preferences of consumers, expand operations and further increase consumer touchpoints, especially post the Covid pandemic.

"We shall also continue our community efforts through our commitment to being PepsiCo positive -- a strategic end-to-end transformation initiative with sustainability at the centre to create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people," the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)