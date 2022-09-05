PepsiCo's bottling plant to come up in Prayagraj, says UP Minister

-
ALSO READ
PepsiCo's India revenue & volume grew in double-digits in 3 mths to June 11
TMC 'fact-finding team' to visit Prayagraj after family's killing in city
Mayawati slams house demolition in Prayagraj, calls it unjust and unfair
PepsiCo reports double-digit revenue growth for Jan-Mar quarter in India
Demolitions in Kanpur, Prayagraj not related to rioting, UP tells SC
-
Uttar Pradesh Minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' has said that Varun Beverages -- the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages in the world outside the US -- will soon set up its plant in Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini in Prayagraj.
This, he said, was a part of the state government's efforts to revive and develop the Naini Industrial Area of Prayagraj.
"For this, the company will invest Rs 1,000 crore and directly provide employment to around 3,000 people. Saraswati Hi-Tech City is being developed as an Industrial Model Township in Naini with separate industrial, residential and commercial sectors by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). It has been envisaged as a non-polluting industrial, residential commercial, institutional and sports sector," he said.
The minister said that the allotment letter will be given to Varun Beverages (Pepsi Company) soon and on receiving the allotment letter, the company will start the work of setting up the plant after performing the ground breaking ceremony.
In order to accelerate the industrial investments in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the first 100 days of his second term in office had organised ground- breaking ceremony-3 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3 in which country's leading entrepreneurs had participated and foundation stones for an investment of Rs 80,224 crore were laid.
In the ground-breaking ceremony itself, an investment of Rs 2,000 crore was committed by Varun Beverages in Uttar Pradesh.
Fulfilling this commitment, Varun Beverages applied for setting up a plant in Bargarh area of Mau tehsil in Chitrakoot district with an investment of Rs 496.57 crore.
Taking quick action on this, Prayagraj regional office of UPSIDA had allotted 68.73 acre land to Varun Beverages within 15 days. With the establishment of PepsiCo's plant in Bargarh in Chitrakoot, more than 1200 people will get employment, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 13:07 IST