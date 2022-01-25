Pernod Ricard plans to set up its own branded retail outlets in India

Pernod Ricard is looking at opening its own branded retail outlets in India to showcase its range of spirits and bringing its popular branded bar outlets here. The world’s second largest wine and spirits company is exploring these options in order to gain direct access to customers.

Thibault Cuny, managing director of Pernod Ricard India, said the company will invest in retail outlets, much the same way that fashion brands do. “We will have a few flagship stores so that we can give a different and better experience to customers. It is also totally feasible for us to ...