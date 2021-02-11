Petronet LNG reports Rs 882 crore consolidated profit for third quarter

-
Petronet LNG has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 882.05 crore for the third quarter of financial year (FY) 2020-2021. This is a rise over the consolidated net profit of Rs 679.22 crore reported by the company in FY 2019-2020.
The rise in profit is despite consolidated total income declining to Rs 7427.90 crore during the period under review from Rs 8994.39 crore in the comparable period.
The higher profit is on account of consolidated total expenses declining to Rs 6266.93 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2020 from Rs 8092.68 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2019.
