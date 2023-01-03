JUST IN
Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
RateGain acquires travel data exchange platform Adara for $16 million
State-run firms to remain exempt from public shareholding norms: Govt
Maruti Suzuki report highest ever exports at 263,068 units, up 28% in 2022
Suhail Sameer steps down as BharatPe's CEO, will be new Strategic Advisor
Top Headlines: India ups windfall tax on crude, 6.5% growth likely in FY24
BDR Pharma prostate cancer drug at 1/3rd of innovator brand price
Refrigerator prices may rise up to 5% as BEE labelling norms kick in
WhatsApp leak case: Insider trading charges against 11 entities nixed
Siva Shelters & Construction repays IL&FS debt worth Rs 80 crore
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pharma firms with India focus preferred as US market concerns grow

Steady outlook and higher returns triggers for companies refining their strategy

Topics
pharma sctors | US market | Companies

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Medicines, Pharma

The Nifty Pharma index has underperformed since the start of 2022, declining over 11 per cent and compared to the Nifty 50 rising 5 per cent in this period. Pharma stocks disappointed investors, but brokerages believe domestic companies are a better bet than those with a higher exposure to the US market.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on pharma sctors

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU