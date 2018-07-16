Pharma major Lupin gets UK health regulator's approval for Goa facility

-
ALSO READ
Lupin extends gain as UK MHRA completes inspection at Goa unit
Despite positives, pharma major Lupin not a re-rating candidate
Lupin slips to a Rs 7.8 bn loss in Q4 on one-time impairment provisions
Lupin Q3 net plunges 65% to Rs 2.2 bn on lower sales in North America
Lupin Q4 net loss at Rs 7.83 billion due to one time write-off
-
Pharma major Lupin on Monday said it has received approval from the UK health regulator for its Goa facility.
Lupin in a regulatory filing said, "it has received approval from UK MHRA (United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for its Goa facility.
The unit was inspected by UK MHRA in March 2018 and there were no critical or major observations cited, it added.
Shares of Lupin were trading 2.35 per cent lower at Rs 844.90 on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU