Pharma major Lupin gets UK health regulator's approval for Goa facility

The unit was inspected by United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in March 2018 and there were no critical or major observations cited

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin

Pharma major Lupin on Monday said it has received approval from the UK health regulator for its Goa facility.

Lupin in a regulatory filing said, "it has received approval from UK MHRA (United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for its Goa facility.

The unit was inspected by UK MHRA in March 2018 and there were no critical or major observations cited, it added.

