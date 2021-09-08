PhonePe received a million UPI autopay mandates in past three months

-
ALSO READ
Processing about 1.5 bn transactions a month: PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam
Second month in row, Walmart's PhonePe logs over 1 billion transactions
Top UPI players stare at uncertain future over 30% cap in market share
Record 7.7 million IPO mandates created via UPI in July, shows data
UPI forms 10% of overall retail payments in FY21, says Macquarie report
-
Walmart-backed digital payments firm PhonePe said it has registered one million UPI Autopay mandates during the past three months for a number of use cases such as OTT subscriptions, wallet top-ups, and SIPs.
Launched last year, UPI Autopay enables customers to set up recurring e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments such as mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds among others.
According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in August, banks have received 1.78 million UPI autopay mandate registration requests. This is an indication of the growing popularity of this channel.
Mandate registration refers to the transaction wherein the consumer creates a recurring mandate against his/her account for the payments which are recurring in nature.
State Bank of India and Paytm Payments Bank have received the highest mandate registration requests in August, NPCI data showed.
“UPI AutoPay has seen large-scale adoption on PhonePe in a short span of time, particularly in the wallet top-up category. This uptick has been driven on the back of an enhanced user experience for recurring payments”, said PhonePe.
“AutoPay is a big step forward for both customers and businesses as it provides a superior user experience and enables innovations around recurring payment based business models. We are now focused on enabling autopay for several more merchants and use cases and hope to scale it further significantly”, Sonika Chandra, Vice President-Consumer Payments at PhonePe said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU