Tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries joins hands with seven IPL teams

Off-highway tyre manufacturer (BKT Tires) on Wednesday said it is sponsoring seven teams in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The company would be the official tyre partner for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming T-20 League, BKT Tires said in a statement.

The 2021 season of the IPL marks BKT's first collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore and the second consecutive partnership with the remaining six teams, it added.

"We are elated to be a part of this huge cricketing event that is known to bind our entire nation, for yet another season, after key-collaborations with the biggest global leagues," Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar said.

