Sunlit Power partners with Lucas TVS for supply of 50,000 EVs to industries
Physics Wallah plans to hire 2,500 employees across verticals by March

Unicorn edtech firm Physics Wallah plans to hire 2,500 employees in the ongoing quarter across different roles, the company said on Monday

Topics
EdTech | Startups | Technology in Education

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Online education

Unicorn edtech firm Physics Wallah plans to hire 2,500 employees in the ongoing quarter across different roles, the company said on Monday.

The development comes at a time when massive lay-offs have been announced by several edtech companies including Byju's, Unacademy, Vedantu, FrontRow etc in the past one year.

"The hiring spree is aligned with the brand's ambitious growth goals as it continues to provide top-of-the-line learning opportunities to students. The new positions opened up at PW cut across different roles and responsibilities," PW said in a statement.

The company at present has built a team of 6,500 employees, including over 2,000 teachers and educational experts.

Physics Wallah said that it is hiring faculty members as well as professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers, and many more.

"PW is a growing family and it brings us joy to see more students relying on our platform to learn and grow. At this growth juncture, hiring more professionals across roles was the next natural progression for us.

"Above all, we are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students," PW, HR Head, Satish Khengre said in the statement.

Last month, the company acquired iNeuron to expand its offerings in the upskilling category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 19:56 IST

.