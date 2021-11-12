Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit down 32% to Rs 426 crore

posted 32 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 426 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).

It had posted a net profit of Rs 628 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.

The total income for the reporting quarter was down 3 per cent to Rs 3,234 crore from Rs 3,339 crore in Q2FY21. The P&L and performance for Q2 and H1 FY22 does not include the DHFL acquisition.

It completed the merger of DHFL in September 2021.