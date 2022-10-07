JUST IN
Business Standard

PNB Housing Finance appoints Vinay Gupta as CFO, to succeed Kapish Jain

PNB Housing Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Vinay Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer

Topics
PNB Housing Finance Ltd

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PNB Housing Finance is one of the few deposit-taking housing finance companies

PNB Housing Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Vinay Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment will be effective from October 26, it said in a regulatory filing.

Gupta's appointment follows the resignation of Kapish Jain as the CFO in April this year. The interim CFO Kaushal Mithani had resigned in August.

Currently, Gupta is associated with SBI Cards and Payment Services. A chartered accountant with over 20 years of experience, he has extensive experience in financial management, financial planning and other areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 22:53 IST

